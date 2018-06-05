Accessibility Links

Michael McIntyre mugged by hammer wielding thieves

The comedian was reportedly forced to hand over his watch after moped-riding robbers smashed the window of his Range Rover

Michael McIntyre (Getty, EH)

Comedian Michael McIntyre was robbed by hammer wielding thieves riding mopeds while he was on the school run.

McIntyre, who was picking up his children at their school in Hampstead, North West London, on Monday, was reportedly forced to hand over his watch after the thieves smashed in the driver’s window of his Range Rover.

Men dressed “head to toe” in black attacked McIntyre before speeding away on a motorbike, a witness told The Sun. The comedian was later seen comforting his children who arrived soon after the theft.

McIntyre’s agent said: “Michael was involved in an incident involving armed robbers. He is absolutely fine and helping police with their inquiries.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to reports of a robbery.

“Officers attended. The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police.”

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge and stand-up comedian is currently in the middle of his Big World Tour.

