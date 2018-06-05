Love Island viewers aren’t convinced Kendall is really a Harry Potter fan

Does this mean there's no magic in the air for Kendall and Niall?

Ten house points to Griffyndor thanks to new Love Island recruit Niall, who revealed during Monday night’s launch that not only did he have a wand tattooed on his arm but that it was Hermione Grainger’s – you’ve got to love a Harry Potter fan who’s in touch with his feminine side.

Niall is 100% our type on parchment #LoveIsland — Pottermore (@pottermore) June 4, 2018

Fellow contestant Kendall certainly seemed to, with her and Niall cosily coupled up. And she was pleased to hear he was a Potter fan, responding that she was too.

But when she couldn’t dredge up her favourite Harry Potter film, viewers were not convinced…

#loveisland #2018

Niall: I’m a huge Harry Potter fan.

Kendall: Me too.

Niall: What’s your favourite film?

Kendall: pic.twitter.com/psBaJ53fKw — Zuzia Pietrzak (@_ZuziaPietrzak_) June 4, 2018

When Niall asked Kendall what her favourite Harry Potter movie was#loveislandpic.twitter.com/wlkEQiJDZF — max (@oitsmax) June 4, 2018

When Kendall said she was a Harry Potter fan… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HZ6SK7h4h3 — Michaela Balogun (@MichaelaBalogun) June 4, 2018

Kendall definitely knows nothing about Harry Potter 😂🙈 #LoveIsland xx — Siobhan #Timeless (@slinehan1) June 4, 2018

Kendall is 100% not a Harry Potter fan #LoveIsland — Channelle (@channellesween) June 4, 2018

Does this mean there won’t be magic in the air for Kendall and Niall? You know where to go to find out, and it’s not Hogwarts…

