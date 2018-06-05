Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island viewers aren’t convinced Kendall is really a Harry Potter fan

Love Island viewers aren’t convinced Kendall is really a Harry Potter fan

Does this mean there's no magic in the air for Kendall and Niall?

Kendall and Niall in Love Island

Ten house points to Griffyndor thanks to new Love Island recruit Niall, who revealed during Monday night’s launch that not only did he have a wand tattooed on his arm but that it was Hermione Grainger’s – you’ve got to love a Harry Potter fan who’s in touch with his feminine side.

Advertisement

Fellow contestant Kendall certainly seemed to, with her and Niall cosily coupled up. And she was pleased to hear he was a Potter fan, responding that she was too.

But when she couldn’t dredge up her favourite Harry Potter film, viewers were not convinced…

Does this mean there won’t be magic in the air for Kendall and Niall? You know where to go to find out, and it’s not Hogwarts…

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Georgia Steel on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

©ITV Plc

Love Island is back and I’m powerless to the pull of this muggy, melty TV gold

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018

The first couples on Love Island 2018 have been revealed

Jack Fincham on Love Island 2018, ITV Pictures, SL

Love Island producers saw over 1,000 hopefuls – this is what they’re looking for

143890.a44a6a76-0cc9-4bfb-a4e3-37a10daf08fc

Here’s what former Love Island contestants thought of the new series launch

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more