How to watch the French Open 2018 live on TV

Everything you need to know about the tournament at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris

The French Open 2018 kicked off on Sunday 27th May – and while Andy Murray and Roger Federer will both sadly miss the tournament, there will be no shortage of talent on show at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal is targeting an incredible 11th title on clay. Serena Williams, too, is aiming to play in her first major tournament since giving birth last year, and her coach is confident that the 23-time grand slam champion can add to her trophy haul.

The whole tournament will also be live on Eurosport for subscribers. The matches will also be mainly on ITV4, with the men’s and women’s finals on 9 and 10 June on ITV.

Find out everything you need to know about the French Open 2018 below.

Where can I watch the French Open 2018 live on TV?

Roland-Garros 2018 kicks off on Sunday 27th May – with live coverage all day from 9.30am on ITV4. Eurosport subscribers can watch live on Eurosport 1 from 9.30am.

If you’re not a Eurosport subscriber but you want to watch more of the coverage, you can get a free 7 day trial to Eurosport Player with Amazon Prime which will give you access to every match in the French Open up until its conclusion.

The tournament will be broadcast on both channels through until the final day on Sunday 10th of June.

Where are Andy Murray and Roger Federer?

World no.2 Roger Federer has decided to skip the clay court season entirely – a savvy move as he attempts to prolong his career (he turns 37 in August). He’s only won here once (in 2009), and knows he has a better chance of besting long-term rival Rafael Nadal on grass in Wimbledon next month.

Murray, on the other hand, is not yet fully recovered after undergoing hip surgery in January. The Scot hopes to make it back in time for Wimbledon, however. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.

Who are the favourites?

World no.1 Rafael Nadal, often referred to as “the king of clay”, is the all-time record holder at the French Open, with a staggering ten wins, is a strong favourite, particularly with his closest rivals sitting the tournament out. 21-year-old German Alexander Zverev has been identified as the biggest threat to Nadal, while Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic will all feel they can put the Spaniard to the test.

“My only and real motivation is to win the title. My feelings and what really makes me happy is to feel myself competitive. To play all the events I want to play and to have success at this important event.”@RafaelNadal #RG18 pic.twitter.com/2FuWKH3e2R — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2018

In the women’s, Serena Williams – the most successful female player of the Open era – is set to return for her first major tournament since giving birth to her daughter last September. Though she hasn’t played competitively on clay since the 2016 French Open final (which she lost), she will still feel she can best her opponents and take home her fourth Roland-Garros title in Paris. However, Romanian Simona Halep, the current world no.1, is the favourite to take home the title.

How much is the prize money in the men and women’s singles tournaments?

The winner in both the men and women’s singles tournaments stands to take home an eye-watering €2.2m.

Why is Serena Williams not seeded?

Both are new mothers and both are unseeded. But who will fare better at #RG18 – Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka? 📝: https://t.co/bKXy7DbS6i pic.twitter.com/k2r9Z6wxeJ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2018

Advertisement

Serena Williams has plummeted down the rankings during her maternity leave, meaning that she will have to start from scratch in the first round. The Women’s Tennis Association is considering a rule change that would protect all seeds and rankings while female players are on maternity leave – but that won’t come into effect until next year if the motion is passed.