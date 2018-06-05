Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: new crisis for Debbie as daughter Sarah collapses

Sarah is rushed to hospital in traumatic scenes

Next Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale will see Sarah (Katie Hill) go joyriding with her mates in Joe’s car, but a new crisis for the reckless teen is lying just around the corner.

The upcoming drama will see Sarah scheme to ruin her mum Debbie’s relationship with Joe and then celebrate by taking an illicit spin in the business magnate’s motor. But the police are in hot pursuit and soon catch up with the naughty school kids, apprehending Sarah in the process.

But Sarah’s attempt to outrun the cops will have serious consequences for her health. After being questioned by investigating officers, she collapses and ends up fighting for her life in hospital!

Sarah’s health has always been a cause for concern for mum Debbie (Charley Webb), with fans of the ITV soap having previously seen her diagnosed with cancer back in 2017. So how will Debbie deal with this latest crisis? Is she set to turn to Joe for support? And will Sarah pull through?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th June 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th June 2018 Emmerdale - 817374 Tuesday 12th June 2018 Liv Flaherty [ISOBEL STEELE] accuses Lachlan White [THOMAS ATKINSON] of being behind the burglary?
