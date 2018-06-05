Emmerdale: new crisis for Debbie as daughter Sarah collapses

Next Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale will see Sarah (Katie Hill) go joyriding with her mates in Joe’s car, but a new crisis for the reckless teen is lying just around the corner.

The upcoming drama will see Sarah scheme to ruin her mum Debbie’s relationship with Joe and then celebrate by taking an illicit spin in the business magnate’s motor. But the police are in hot pursuit and soon catch up with the naughty school kids, apprehending Sarah in the process.

But Sarah’s attempt to outrun the cops will have serious consequences for her health. After being questioned by investigating officers, she collapses and ends up fighting for her life in hospital!

Sarah’s health has always been a cause for concern for mum Debbie (Charley Webb), with fans of the ITV soap having previously seen her diagnosed with cancer back in 2017. So how will Debbie deal with this latest crisis? Is she set to turn to Joe for support? And will Sarah pull through?

