Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Emmerdale baby anguish: Chas tells Paddy the truth – “It’s a harrowing situation,” says Dominic Brunt

Emmerdale baby anguish: Chas tells Paddy the truth – “It’s a harrowing situation,” says Dominic Brunt

"Paddy gives up hope straight away," says the actor

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th June 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th June 2018 Emmerdale - 8176 Thursday 14th June 2018 - 1st Ep As everyone sets up decorations for the baby shower, an anxious Chas Dingle [LUCY PARGETTER] arrives. She bursts into tears with Marlon who in turn then tells Paddy Kirk [DOMINIC BRUNT] he needs to go upstairs to see Chas. Chas is choked as she explains to Paddy the devastating news about their baby, and crumples into Paddy’s arms. Paddy breaks down. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Prepare yourselves for heartbreaking scenes on Emmerdale next week as Chas finally confesses the truth to partner Paddy about their unborn baby. Since Chas attended a scan on her own and was told of complications that meant there was little chance the baby could survive outside the womb, the mum-to-be has been keeping the news to herself.

Advertisement

But the upcoming drama will see Chas agreeing to let Paddy and Marlon throw her a baby shower, only to then crumble and admit to her partner that their unborn child might not make it. The trouble is that Paddy is loathe to believe that what Chas is telling him can possibly be correct.

13_06_EMM_CHAS_PADDY_MARLON_02

“I think it’s too big a thing for him to take it on board and he’s too gutted to believe that it’s over, so he doesn’t believe it,” says actor Dominic Brunt. “So he does that crappy male thing of deciding to find out for himself. He reckons that Chas could have misheard, so he steps in, thinking that it will all be OK.”

But after seeking confirmation at the hospital, Paddy is left having to face up to the grim reality of his and Chas’s tragic situation: “Paddy gives up hope straight away and says, ‘the baby’s suffering, we need to stop this now.’ Because that’s what he does in his day job.

“But fascinatingly, as happens in real life with this very scenario, couples decide to take the pregnancy to term in order for them to give their child a life, whether that’s a just an hour, a day or an afternoon. So Chas says that maybe they should do that.”

Speaking about his hopes for the emotional storyline, Brunt adds: “I hope we can do it justice. It’s a really unique and harrowing situation to be in. As an actor so I’m loving every bit of it, as difficult as it’s been.

“What you’ll see is Chas and Paddy deciding they’re having the child – but they want to make sure that no one sees them as victims. They decide to be positive for the baby and for themselves. There will be heartbreaking periods, but they’ve decided this is what we’re going to do and if we’re going to do it, we’re going to hit it in a positive way.

“So as sad as the story is, there are lighter elements to it as well.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th June 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th June 2018 Emmerdale - 817374 Tuesday 12th June 2018 Liv Flaherty [ISOBEL STEELE] accuses Lachlan White [THOMAS ATKINSON] of being behind the burglary? Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Discover the real Downton Abbey

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who is not racist say 90% of viewers

imagenotavailable1

Armando Iannucci on The Thick of It, Steve Coogan and (not) living the American dream

Screen Shot 2018-02-19 at 09.09.41

Emmerdale: Chas pregnant after contraception blunder? Watch the new scene

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more