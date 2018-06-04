Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island promises MAJOR twist in first episode of 2018

Love Island promises MAJOR twist in first episode of 2018

A sixth boy will be added into the mix straight away – and he's going to have to come between one of the newly coupled up Love Islanders

©ITV Plc

The first episode of Love Island 2018 is going to kick off in style with a big twist – with the late arrival of a sixth boy.

Advertisement

The new singleton is introduced after the initial coupling has taken place, with five girls and five guys being paired up together.

When the new boy then enters, he has just 24 hours to decide which couple he wants to break up – and which of his new male friends he is willing to shove aside and leave at risk of being dumped so early on.

Basically, it’s exactly what happened last year when Jess Shears came in as a late islander on episode one.

Presenter Caroline Flack introduces the twist to the contestants, reminding them that there is a lot at stake – even at this stage of the game.

“In 24 hours, he will be coupling up with one of your girls, leaving one of you single and vulnerable,” she says. “Because you know the rules. To stay on Love Island you have to be in a couple. I’m going to leave you lot to get to know each other. Don’t forget in eight weeks time the public will be voting for their favourite couple. That couple could stand to win a massive £50,000 and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2018.”

Want more Love Island content? Click here

ITV, TL

Kendall says later on that the boys are visibly shook: “All the boys seem quite panicked…well obviously that’s natural.”

And, as one final teaser, the mystery sixth man’s speech before announcing his decision has been revealed, though his identity and that of the couple he breaks up are still unclear.

“It’s not easy coming in as the sixth boy, especially as the last islander coming in, and having to essentially take one of the girls off one of the boys, but I’m sure you boys would all have to do the same in my position,” he says. “The decision that I’ve made is based on the chats that I have had. I’ve tried to get to know all of you one by one.”

Tune in tonight – when all will be revealed.

Advertisement

Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday 4th June on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

143890.a44a6a76-0cc9-4bfb-a4e3-37a10daf08fc
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-05-29 at 12.02.19

Who is Eyal Booker? Meet the Love Island contestant, model and former boyband star

Love Island 2018: Jack Fincham

Who is Jack Fincham? Meet the Love Island contestant and “clumsy” sales manager

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Caroline Flack on Love Island

Love Island’s Caroline Flack: “I’m definitely not an expert on love”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more