EastEnders star Clair Norris champions Bernadette and Tiffany romance

What next for the BFFs after their kiss?

EastEnders’ Clair Norris has reacted to speculation there could be romance brewing between her character Bernadette Taylor and best mate Tiffany Butcher, following the girls’ surprise kiss during a drunken game of spin the bottle last week.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year’s British Soap Awards held at London’s Hackney Empire on Saturday 2 June, Norris coyly acknowledged fans’ clamouring for the coupling. “Bernie and Tiff, are they a thing? Who knows? I think it would be an interesting storyline for a young girl like Bernadette to explore that.”

Screen mum Lorraine Stanley, who won Best Newcomer for her role as gobby matriarch Karen Taylor, was excited at the possibility of Bernie getting a girlfriend. “I could see Tiff coming and having chicken nuggets with us and fitting in!” she laughed.

“I love working with Maisie Smith, who plays Tiff,” continued Norris. “As characters we are very much chalk and cheese but we get on really well.

“Bernie was obsessed with chess, but would she choose that over Tiff? That’s a tough decision, even I can’t answer that!”

EastEnders won three awards on the night, tying with Doctors’ Bollywood proposal for Scene of the Year for the Branning sisters’ Queen Vic rooftop fall on Christmas Day, and the Outstanding Achievement award for Rudolph Walker OBE for almost 20 years as Patrick Trueman.

Coronation Street was the bigger winner, taking home six trophies including the coveted Best Soap – the first time it had won the big prize since 2013.

