Lost Voice Guy wins Britain’s Got Talent 2018

The comedian was tipped to win by readers of RadioTimes.com - here's the full results from finals week...

Lost Voice Guy

The Britain’s Got Talent winner for 2018 has been revealed as Lost Voice Guy.

The top three acts voted for by the public alongside Lost Voice Guy were Robert White and Donchez Dacres who placed second and third respectively with the viewers.

All week throughout the live semi-finals, viewers have been voting for their favourite acts, and these are the ones who have progressed and made it to the live grand final on Sunday 3rd June.

In a voting twist this year, each night the act with the most votes automatically went through to the final. Then, the judges picked their favourite from the acts who placed second and third with the public.

A RadioTimes.com poll, which received over 23,000 votes, put Lost Voice Guy as the winner with Robert White and Micky P Kerr placing second and third respectively.

The week’s semi-final results were as follows:

Semi-final 5 – Friday night’s results:

Micky P Kerr – won the public vote

Britain's Got Talent Micky P Kerr

Giang Brothers – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie

Semi-final 4 – Thursday night’s results:

DVJ (Diversity Juniors) – won the public vote

Tim and Jack Goodacre – Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer – (chosen by the judges)

Tim and Jack Goodacre on Britain's Got Talent

Wildcard act – TBC

Simon Cowell has confirmed that there will definitely be a Wildcard act for BGT 2018. Although the act has yet to be confirmed, he did heavily hint it could be B-Positive Choir.

Semi-final 3 – Wednesday night’s results:

Robert White – won the public vote

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain's Got Talent

Semi-final 2 – Tuesday night’s results:

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer – won the public vote

Calum Courtney – chosen by the public after a judges’ tie

Calum Courtney on Britain's Got Talent

Semi-final 1 – Monday night’s results:

Lost Voice Guy – won the public vote

The D-Day Darlings – chosen by the judges

Britain's Got Talent The D-Day Darlings

Want more Britain’s Got Talent? Click here

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday to Friday on ITV, with the live final on Sunday 3rd June

All about Britain's Got Talent

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate.

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

