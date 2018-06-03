This is why Ant McPartlin isn’t presenting Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows

Declan Donnelly is going solo again for BGT's semi-finals and final

Over the past seven weeks, viewers have seen both Ant and Dec presenting the Britain’s Got Talent auditions together.

Advertisement

But when the show goes live for its week of semi-finals and next Sunday’s grand final, Declan Donnelly will be hosting all of the broadcasts by himself.

This was announced by ITV back in April, and it was only earlier this month that the presenting duo were snapped together for the first time since Ant’s arrest and subsequent conviction for drink driving in March.

Britain’s Got Talent began airing its audition rounds on 14th April, all of which were recorded before Ant’s arrest and featured both presenters.

Dec previously went solo in March when he hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant.

In a statement released in March, a spokesperson for McPartlin said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

“He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.”

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday 28th May to Friday 1st June from 7:30pm. The live final airs Sunday 3rd June – also at 7:30pm.