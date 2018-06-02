Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Robbie Williams spotted trolling Britain’s Got Talent presenter Dec from the audience

Robbie Williams spotted trolling Britain’s Got Talent presenter Dec from the audience

The Angels singer was in the front row for Friday's BGT semi-final

Screen Shot 2018-06-02 at 10.36.09

“Let me entertain you,” sang Robbie Williams all those years ago, and he lived up to those words by practicing his ventriloquism on Britain’s Got Talent.

Advertisement

But he wasn’t up on stage performing for the judges: instead he was in the audience taking the mickey out of Dec.

Declan Donnelly was doing a piece to camera during the live semi-finals when he happened to stand in front of Robbie Williams. And as Dec introduced the next act, the pop star mimed along behind him…

Dec shot him a look that definitely did not contain “a lot of love and affection”, and Robbie abruptly stopped horsing around.

But he seemed to enjoy his evening anyway…

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent final will air on Sunday 3rd June at 7.30pm on ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

139011.99a8e387-0dce-4464-bb3e-f2cd497af2e5

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists: all 40 acts who made it through to live shows

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

Britain's Got Talent - Donchez

Who will win Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more