Live Rugby Union: What time is Wales v South Africa on TV?
Everything you need to know about the first match in Wales's summer tour
In the latest confusing sport broadcasting switcheroo, Channel 4 has bought the rights to Wales’s summer rugby tour. The channel may be new but the names will be familiar, with Eddie Butler and Martyn Williams in the commentary box and presenter Lee McKenzie pitchside.
Wales play South Africa in their first match (kick-off 10pm), but the game will be played in Washington DC, in rugby’s latest bid to expand the game’s appeal and convert NFL-loving Americans. From here, Wales travel to South America for two matches against Argentina. Coach Warren Gatland has been experimental with his squad selection, naming two captains for the summer and resting a host of frontline players.
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar: how to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more
- World Cup 2018 Group G: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018
What time is Wales v South Africa on TV?
Channel 4 has live coverage of the match from 9.20pm on Saturday 2nd June. Kick-off is at 10pm.
Where else can I follow the match?
The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.