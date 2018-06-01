Meet the cast of Humans series 3

You synthly can't do without our guide to all the new and returning actors in Channel 4's sci-fi series

Channel 4 sci-fi series Humans returns to TV this year, and there are plenty of returning and new faces to get your head around.

Check below for our full guide to the main cast of Humans series three.

Gemma Chan: Mia

Who does she play?

A conscious synth who can think like a human, Mia is currently living in a synth “ghetto” and acting as spokesperson for her race, a year after every synth on Earth gained consciousness.

Where do you know her from?

Gemma Chan has appeared in episodes of Sherlock, Doctor Who, Fresh Meat, Dates, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and The Game, and recently appeared in Harry Potter spin-off movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Coming up she has film roles in Crazy Rich Asians and superhero movie Captain Marvel.

Emily Berrington: Niska

Who does she play?

Niska is one of the conscious synths created by roboticist David Elster, and seems to have turned her back on her violent ways after falling in love with human bartender Astrid. That is until a new threat demands her attention…

Where do you know her from?

Emily Berrington has appeared in The White Queen, 24: Live Another Day, Outnumbered and Sons of Liberty, but outside of Humans is probably best known for her roles in UK film The Inbetweeners 2 and period drama The Minituarist.

Katherine Parkinson: Laura Hawkins

Who does she play?

After defending Niska last series Laura has become a synth rights lawyer, and has separated from husband Joe.

Where do you know her from?

Parkinson is best known for her lead role in Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd, and has also appeared in Sherlock, The Honourable Woman, In The Club, The Kennedys and The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff among other parts. Recently, she starred in British film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society alongside Matthew Goode and Lily James.

Colin Morgan: Leo Elster

Who does he play?

The part-machine biological son of roboticist David Elster, Leo fled with his synth “family” to try and help others in need of their aid – but after the events of the last series, he has been left braindead and in a coma.

Where do you know him from?

The former star of BBC1 Saturday-night drama Merlin, Morgan has also appeared in Quirke, The Fall, The Living and the Dead, Testament of Youth and Doctor Who, as well as Tom Hardy film Legend.

Ruth Bradley: Karen Voss

Who does she play?

A conscious synth living undercover, Karen is now trying to raise her synth “son” after the death of her partner Pete (Neil Maskell) last series.

Where do you know her from?

Bradley has previously appeared in Primeval, Rebellion and The Fall, as well as Julian Fellowes’ 2012 adaptation of the Titanic disaster. More recently she appeared in fellow Channel 4 sci-fi series Electric Dreams, and can currently be seen playing Lauren Brooker in BBC drama The Split.

Sam Palladio: Ed Hooley

Who does he play?

After forming an attachment to Mia last series, Ed ended up betraying her in an attempt to save his business. However, the pair are soon to meet again…

Where do you know him from?

British actor and musician Palladio has previously starred in US series Episodes and Nashville, as well as sketch comedy Cardinal Burns and film Runner Runner.

Bella Dayne: Astrid Schaeffer

Who does she play

A free-spirited Berliner with few plans for the future beyond her relationship with Niska, Astrid’s openness and joie de vivre will be tested when she’s caught up in the human/synth conflict.

Where do you know her from?

Dayne has appeared in Plebs, Person of Interest, The Goldbergs, American Horror Story and How to be a Gentleman. More recently she starred as Helen of Troy in Troy: Fall of a City, as well as Guerilla and US drama Trust.

Tom Goodman-Hill: Joe Hawkins

Who does he play?

The patriarch of the Hawkins family, Joe now lives in a synth-free community after splitting up with Laura.

Where do you know him from?

Goodman-Hill has appeared in Mr Selfridge, The Hollow Crown, Call the Midwife, The Imitation Game, Black Mirror and The Secret Agent, as well as 2015 movie Everest.

Ivanno Jeremiah: Max

Who does he play?

One of the synth “children” of David Elster, Max is now the leader of a sizable synth community with a policy of nonviolence.

Where do you know him from?

Jeremiah has starred in The Jury, Injustice and the Hollow Crown as well as Black Mirror, and recently appeared in the latest series of Doctor Who.

Lucy Carless: Mattie Hawkins

Who does she play?

The headstrong daughter of the Hawkins family, computer expert Mattie is haunted by the consequences of her actions last series.

Where do I know her from?

Carless has also appeared in Suspects, Cuffs and Code of a Killer.

Theo Stevenson: Toby Hawkins

Who does he play?

After his obsession with Mia in series one, Toby has another synth-related crush in the new series – albeit with a twist.

Where do I know him from?

Stevenson has appeared in Colin Farrell film In Bruges and played the titular role in Horrid Henry: The Movie. He has also acted in TV series Millie Inbetween and Little Crackers, and will soon appear in Gods of Medicine.

Pixie Davies: Sophie Hawkins

Who does she play?

The youngest of the Hawkins children, Sophie keenly feels the loss of her synth friend Mia, and is becoming more rebellious as she gets older.

Where do I know her from?

Pixie has appeared in The White Queen, The Secret of Crickley Hall, Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot and Channel 4 drama Utopia, and most recently starred in Tim Burton film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. She will play Annabel Banks in 2018 reboot Mary Poppins Returns.

Holly Earl: Agnes

Who does she play?

A newly-awakened synth, Agnes has a militant attitude towards her human oppressors.

Where do I know her from?

Earl was a child actor with appearances in Doctor Who, My Hero, The Greatest Store in the World and Casualty under her belt from a young age. More recently she has appeared in Cuckoo, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, Ordinary Lies, Loving Vincent and The Pact.

Mark Bonnar – Dr Neil Sommer

Who does he play?

Dr Sommer is a behavioural expert recruited to help decide how many rights conscious synths should have, who grows closer to Laura as they work together.

Where do I know him from?

Bonnar’s prolific career has included roles in Doctor Who, Catastrophe, Line of Duty, the Porridge reboot, Unforgotten, Apple Tree Yard and New Blood in just the last few years.

Humans series three airs on Channel 4 on Thursdays