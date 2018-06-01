Accessibility Links

Love Island contestant Samira Mighty reveals she once dated a Hollywood A-lister

Love Island contestant Samira Mighty reveals she once dated a Hollywood A-lister

Star Trek actor Chris Pine has set the bar pretty high for any boys in the villa who try to crack on with Samira

Love Island contestant Samira Mighty has revealed she has a dating history fit for a Hollywood rom-com.

Ahead of going into the villa, 22-year-old Samira told RadioTimes.com that she has dated Star Trek actor and international heartthrob Chris Pine – and that he even got in touch with her again before this summer asking if they wanted to meet up again.

“I went on a date with Chris Pine once,” she said, revealing that she met him at the GQ Men of the Year after party in 2016, the year Pine won International Man of the Year.

She explained that she recognised Pine from the Disney Channel and thought, “my God, he was in that movie with Lindsay Lohan [the 2006 film Just My Luck].’”

“He kind of moved to me and I thought, ‘He seems fun, he seems cool,’” she said. “I kind of looked him up and thought, ‘He’s actually a pretty big deal.’ He was like, ‘Take my number.’”

Samira revealed that Pine – who has also starred in Wonder Woman and A Wrinkle in Time – texted her soon after the party, and her response was: “I’d just broken up with my boyfriend as well, so I was like, ‘f*** it, I’m going to go on a date with Chris Pine.’”

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island contestants group shot

She said they had their rendezvous at Soho Hotel in London, which was “super nice” but she started to “get a bit sad” about her break-up which had only happened the week before. “It was too much,” she confessed, before adding: “We’re only friends. I was too heartbroken and I thought, ‘I can’t deal with this.’”

Samira is no stranger to Hollywood herself, having featured in Emma Watson’s live adaptation of Beauty And The Beast as a debutante.

Pine continues to let Samira know when he’s in London but, she says, “I don’t know him very well to say, ‘Let’s go to Westfield.’ He’s a bit of an older man [aged 37] and I’d just broken up with my boyfriend. I thought, “This is fun and I now know Chris Pine.’

Samira is a West End performer and says that when she got a part in Dreamgirls, “He was like, ‘Congratulations!’ He’s very private as well. He texts me now and then, just to let me know he’s there.”

She also said that Pine text her recently, saying: “oh my gosh I’m here over summer, let’s hang out”, but that she had to pie him off, stating that she was entering Love Island.

The boys in the villa don’t stand a chance…

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

