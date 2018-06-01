Accessibility Links

These are the 8 acts in Britain’s Got Talent’s Friday semi-final

From the crooners to the singing vicar who went viral, these are the final semi-finalists taking to the stage live on Friday's BGT

The Ratpackers on Britain's Got Talent

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s fifth and final semi-final have been revealed, and include the likes of Father Ray Kelly, comedian Mandy Muden and singers The Ratpackers.

Here’s the full list of all 8 acts who are taking to the stage in Friday night’s last semi-final of the week:

Demille & Mouneke (formerly The Ratpackers)

The Ratpackers on Britain's Got Talent
The Ratpackers on Britain’s Got Talent (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Bring It North

Made Up North on Britain's Got Talent
Made Up North on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Sarah Llwellyn

Sarah Llwellyn

Micky P Kerr

Britain's Got Talent Micky P Kerr

Giang Brothers

Lexie and Christopher

Lexie and Christopher on Britain's Got Talent

Mandy Muden

Mandy Muden on Britain's Got Talent

Father Ray Kelly

Britain's Got Talent Father Ray Kelly
The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV

