Who’s performing in Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 3 on Wednesday?

Who’s performing in Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 3 on Wednesday?

Here's who'll be vying for a place in the final in round three of the semi-finals...

Futinity on Britain's Got Talent

Welcome to Wednesday, and the third of five Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals airing every night this week.

An Antless Dec will be hosting solo again as the judges give their verdicts on the following eight contestants…

DMU Gospel Choir

©Syco/Thames

The gospel choir last sang a medley of “I Will Follow Him/ Oh Happy Day”.

Acrocadabra

Spotlight on Britain's Got Talent

The dance group from Birmingham are aged between nine and 17 and perform a dance and acrobatics routine with some magic tricks.

Mr Uekusa

©Syco/Thames

Mr Uekusa performs table cloth tricks whilst naked. Because why not.

Marc Spelmann – Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer

Marc Spelmann - Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2018
Marc Spelmann – Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent 2018 (ITV)

Aleksandar Mileusnic

Britain's Got Talent Aleksandar Mileusnic
The 23-year-old council worker and singer from Stevenage performed a swing version of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes.

Robert White

©Syco/Thames

The music teacher from West Sussex performs musical comedy.

Rise Unbroken

This group of dancers are aged between 10 -24 years old. The group performed a dance with wheelchairs to help one of the members, Hollie Booth, get back into dancing following injuries she sustained during the Manchester terror attack in 2017.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts – Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain's Got Talent
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals are Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV

All about Britain's Got Talent

Lost Voice Guy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

