Viewers are already hooked on “brilliant” Ordeal By Innocence adaptation

The latest Agatha Christie adaptation went down a treat - though some viewers were left confused

The BBC’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Ordeal By Innocence, debuted last night – and it went down a treat with viewers.

The whodunnit stars Bill Nighy, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, Matthew Goode and Christian Cook, the latter of whom was subbed in to replace Ed Westwick after the 30-year-old actor had been accused by two women of historical sexual assaults. (Allegations by two other women followed, in mid-November and earlier this month, to which neither the actor nor his representatives have yet publicly responded.)

It centres around the Argyll family, who are trying to move on after the brutal murder of their mother.

70% of RadioTimes.com readers said they enjoyed the show, with many more taking to social media to praise the writers for their work in crafting a genuinely befuddling mystery.

“Really enjoyed it,” Amelia Coffen wrote on the Radio Times facebook page. “I don’t know the story so I’m enjoying watching things unfold. Very much looking forward to the next episode.”

Lucy Bolton added on Twitter: “Gorgeous costumes, luscious food and drink styling, terrific cast, and promising mysteries! Loved it.”

However, many users also reported that the frequent jumps backwards and forwards in time made the drama difficult to follow.

“Sorry, I thought it too clever for its own good, I found it confusing on several occasions,” user @PAFCSam wrote on Twitter. “Probably won’t watch part 2.”

Check out the best reactions to episode 1 below.

The Good:

#OrdealByInnocence off to a strong start. Matthew Goode having a whale of a time in his role — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 1, 2018

#OrdealByInnocence part 1 was fantastic! So many gorgeous shots and the colour was glorious; such a superb cast and the ‘next time’ split through the credits was inspired! Yay! Can’t wait for part 2 😍 — John Ivor Holland (@JohnIvorHolland) April 1, 2018

Well #OrdealbyInnocence is already excellent. Great cast and beautifully shot @BBC — Leonie Marianne (@LeonieMarianne) April 1, 2018

Thoroughly enjoyed it, not a story I recognised & by the 2nd half was totally hooked — Margo Mackenzie (@mrgmmkz) April 1, 2018

And this is why I love Agatha Christie books and adaptations. One minute your sure you know who the murderer is then the next minute you think it’s someone else! Constantly has us guessing #OrdealByInnocence — Daisy Evans (@DaisyEvans20) April 1, 2018

The Bad:

A great big swirl of weirdness and trying too hard with beautiful house interiors. Love Agatha Christie but very disappointed with this. — Cheryl Price (@cheryldprice) April 2, 2018

Turned sound down after 2 minutes, turned off after 10.

Itv3 do Agatha Christie better, what was the soundtrack all about? Like a drug induced nightmare. — iaSco (@travelmeisteruk) April 1, 2018

Why meddle so much with something that was written by someone so brilliant at it?! Fed up with constantly having to update things so as to appeal to modern audiences – the charm is in the original style! — Kay Fogg (@Kaylalula) April 1, 2018

A bit hollow & slightly disappointing – like my Easter egg. Even in Agatha Christie you have to care about the characters – which sadly I don’t. They are shallow & uninteresting. It’s trying to be ‘arty’, but feels contrived and wooden. Result – I don’t really care whodunnit. — Melanie Hewitt (@MelanieHewitt61) April 1, 2018

The confused:

Sorry, I thought it too clever for its own good, I found it confusing on several occasions. Probably won't watch part 2. — samPAFC (@PAFCsam) April 1, 2018

Has anyone got the slightest clue of what is going on in #OrdealByInnocence because I haven’t. — Daniela Phillips (@DanielaPhillips) April 1, 2018

Absolutely no idea what’s going on in #OrdealByInnocence. And the men all look identical (apart from Bill Nighy) — Constance CraigSmith (@Concraigsmith) April 1, 2018

This article was originally published on 2 April 2018