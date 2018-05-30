Accessibility Links

Of course people wanted BGT’s Mr Uekusa to perform for the queen

But sadly the comedy stripper missed out a spot in the Royal Variety show

Off-beat. Unique. Semi-nude.  Just some of the words one could use to describe Mr Uekusa’s performance on the third Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Taking to the stage in a sharp suit, the 30-year-old from Japan swiftly stripped down to his underwear, flipped a hula hoop from his nipple to his mouth and balanced a mug on his groin as a drone pulled a cloth out from underneath it. And then he stood there wearing only a napkin to receive the judges’ comments.

So obviously a large group of people wanted him to win. Specifically, a lot of people wanted him to win and perform in The Royal Variety show in front of the Windsors…

But sadly it wasn’t to be: due to lack of votes, Mr Uekusa failed to make it to the competition’s grand final. But, hey, that doesn’t mean the royals can’t hire him privately, right?

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week at 7:30pm on ITV

