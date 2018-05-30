Of course people wanted BGT’s Mr Uekusa to perform for the queen

But sadly the comedy stripper missed out a spot in the Royal Variety show

Off-beat. Unique. Semi-nude. Just some of the words one could use to describe Mr Uekusa’s performance on the third Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Advertisement

Taking to the stage in a sharp suit, the 30-year-old from Japan swiftly stripped down to his underwear, flipped a hula hoop from his nipple to his mouth and balanced a mug on his groin as a drone pulled a cloth out from underneath it. And then he stood there wearing only a napkin to receive the judges’ comments.

So obviously a large group of people wanted him to win. Specifically, a lot of people wanted him to win and perform in The Royal Variety show in front of the Windsors…

He has to win – if nothing else for the look on the face of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Variety Show 🙈😂 #BGT — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) May 30, 2018

Imagine if Mr Uekusa does perform at the Royal Variety Performance. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/mcnhgkmfas — Bradley Cates (@Bradley_Cates) May 30, 2018

I would love mr uesaka to perform for the royal family 🤣 HE is a comedy genius #bgt — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) May 30, 2018

It’ll be Meghan’s first Variety Show as a Royal, it would be such a laugh if he wins and she finds out this is who Britain thought she’d enjoy watching pleeeaase omg 😂😩 #BritainsGotTalent #BGT https://t.co/PtQlJy8Z2x — Chloé (@chloeannelillia) May 30, 2018

The Queen if Mr Uekusa performs at the Royal variety #BGT #BGTSemiFinal pic.twitter.com/Q5vDa94oaL — Not Katie Hopkins (@HopkinsNot) May 30, 2018

As if the Queen is sat there thinking, “please let the guy tweaking his nipples and balancing a spoon on his penis on live TV win so I can see him in person” @BGT #BritiansGotTalent #bgt #bgt2018 — Rosie Smith (@RosieAliceSmith) May 30, 2018

But sadly it wasn’t to be: due to lack of votes, Mr Uekusa failed to make it to the competition’s grand final. But, hey, that doesn’t mean the royals can’t hire him privately, right?

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week at 7:30pm on ITV