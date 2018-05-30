Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Is Andrew Lincoln leaving The Walking Dead?

Is Andrew Lincoln leaving The Walking Dead?

The apocalyptic drama’s lead actor has played sheriff-turned-zombie-slayer Rick Grimes since the very first episode

Andrew Lincoln attends "The Walking Dead" Screening And Panel For SAG Nominating Committee at Pacific Design Center on October 27, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Craig Barritt/WireImage)

Devastating news for fans of The Walking Dead as Andrew Lincoln is set to leave the zombie drama during the forthcoming ninth series, according to various US reports.

Advertisement

Lincoln has played lead character and sheriff-turned-zombie-slayer Rick Grimes since the show’s first episode in 2010.

He is believed to only be appearing in six episodes of season nine, as reported by Collider.

We don’t yet know what form Lincoln’s departure will take, but last year The Walking Dead’s creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that Rick Grimes would eventually die.

It is also being reported that Lincoln’s co-star Norman Reedus – who plays Daryl Dixon – will become the show’s new leading man.

And the cast shake-up doesn’t end there: fans were heartbroken earlier this year by the death of Carl Grimes (Lincoln’s on-screen son, played by Chandler Riggs) in series eight.

Meanwhile Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, is also tipped to be quitting the show after the first six episodes of the new season.

Advertisement

Series nine of The Walking Dead is expected to land in October 2018.

Tags

All about The Walking Dead

The City and the City - David Morrissey as Tyador Borlu
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

USE THIS WALKING DEAD RIDE

Love The Walking Dead? Now you can try the rollercoaster

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley joins Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård in Chernobyl disaster drama

Rick in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes will die says creator Robert Kirkman

134268.17e7e7c6-385f-402a-9c22-16fa6a92b81f

Andrew Lincoln was worried about playing a “creepy stalker” in Love Actually

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more