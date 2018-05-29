Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Why isn’t Martin Hughes-Games on Springwatch?

Why isn’t Martin Hughes-Games on Springwatch?

The former Springwatch presenter announced in February that he would not be returning to ths show

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 30: Winterwatch presenters Michaela Strachan, Martin Hughes-Games and Chris Packham at the National Trust Sherborne Park Estate in Gloucestershire, UK, before broadcasting on Tuesday 30th January 2018. TEL ALLAN KING NATIONAL TRUST 07771 837988 (PIC PAUL NICHOLLS) TEL 07718 152168 EDF ENERGY SOUTH WEST NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2009/2014 WWW.PAULNICHOLLSPHOTOGRAPHY.COMPHOTOGRAPH BY Paul Nicholls / Barcroft Images (Photo credit should read PAUL NICHOLLS / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Springwatch returns to the BBC2 this Bank Holiday Monday, but this year the show will be missing a famous face.

Advertisement

Martin Hughes-Games, who has presented on the programme – alongside its sister shows Autumnwatch and Winterwatch – for 12 years, announced in February that he was leaving the show and that he would not be part of the forthcoming series.

Find out more about his decision to leave the show, and read comments from the departing star and his former co-presenters below. 

Why is Martin Hughes-Games leaving Springwatch?

The TV presenter’s announcement that he would be leaving the show has been a long time coming. In September 2016 he announced on Twitter that he was being axed by the BBC in order, he felt, that diversity targets could be met – a claim denied by the Corporation. As it turned out – and it might have had something to do with the huge support he received from viewers – his role was changed rather than axed. Less time in the studio, more in the field.

“Whatever I may think, it’s crucially important that high profile shows like the Watches reflect diversity,” he told Radio Times soon after the announcement had been made. “Chris [Packham], Michaela [Strachan] and I are all white and middle class so a more diverse team must present some of the films that go out. It’s hard for me because it’s my living but the more I thought about it the more I thought ‘no, that’s the right decision’. It has to be like that.”

Subsequently, in February this year, he tweeted once again that he would be leaving the show, but this time it was definite.

In an interview published in this week’s Radio Times, Hughes-Games said: “I had reasons for deciding to leave Springwatch, but these are private and I have no wish to upset anyone by going on about them. I’m going to miss Chris and Michaela terribly. Springwatch, as a totally non-scripted, live show is exceptionally difficult to present but Chris and Michaela make it look almost effortless and great fun – it’s an amazing skill.”

His co-presenters paid tribute to him in the same edition of the magazine. “We’ll miss him, he’s been an important part of the show for a long time,” said Michaela Strachan.

Chris Packham added: “Martin and I had some good times gadding around in the name of popularising science! We’re great mates, and we had a lot of other interests outside of natural history, which was a healthy distraction at times. I’ll miss him a lot, because Michaela knows absolutely nothing about Second World War aircraft. I’m just going to be talking to myself in the caravan!”

Advertisement

Springwatch returns to BBC2 this Bank Holiday Monday at 8pm

Tags

All about Springwatch

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-05-23 at 11.21.45

Brilliant Bad Lip Reading video reveals what was really said at the royal wedding

(Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds and the writers of Deadpool set to make new Netflix action movie

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: : (L-R) Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Dan Fogelman and Stephanie Beatriz accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' from Chloe Grace Moretz and Tom Payne onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Watch out, the TV fans are coming to save their shows…

(BBC, JG)

Sport on TV 2018 calendar How to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more