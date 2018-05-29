Accessibility Links

Susan Calman fulfilled her Strictly promise and finally got her “I love Grimsby” tattoo

But will Kevin Clifton hold up his end of the bargain?

Susan Calman has kept her promise and finally got an “I love Grimsby” tattoo on her foot.

The comedian and her dancing partner Kevin Clifton vowed to get matching “I love Grimsby” inkings in honour of Clifton’s hometown if they made it to Blackpool Week when they competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Calman and Clifton did indeed make it to the hallowed ballroom – they weren’t voted off until the following week – and so Calman has followed through with the tattoo, adding a little illustration of a sun for Bring Me Sunshine, the Morecambe and Wise theme tune that she and Clifton did the quickstep to.

Clifton – and his Strictly champion sister Joanne – both took to Twitter to praise their friend…

But it’s lucky for Calman that she didn’t win – she’d promised to get a back tattoo of Craig Revel Horwood’s face if she did.

Now it’s up to Clifton to follow suit, after he told Zoe Ball on It Takes Two that he’d be adapting the heart tattoo on his chest into an “I heart Grimsby” message…

