Who is Ronan Busfield? Britain’s Got Talent 2018 contestant is a former professional opera singer

The opera singer dubbed "the new Paul Potts" has drunk sherry with the Queen and performed for BBC Radio 3

He’s shared a tipple with the Queen and performed classical music for BBC Radio 3, and now tenor singer Ronan Busfield is set to raise the roof during his Britain’s Got Talent 2018 audition.

Advertisement

Viewers will get the chance to listen to Busfield’s performance this Saturday 12th May, but the judges reportedly loved it – could he be the new Paul Potts?

Who is Ronan Busfield?

A tenor singer, Busfield is no stranger to the stage. He’s previously performed Benjamin Britten’s Serenade for BBC Radio 3 (click here to see images of him rehearsing). Back in 2014, the Oxford University graduate also performed the part of Cecco in the English Touring Opera’s Life on the Moon.

He’s also previously worked as a lay clerk at Windsor Castle, which is where he met the Queen.

“Two of my stand out moments include sipping sherry with Her Majesty one Easter and on another occasion when the Queen asked me about what I did for a living outside of the Chapel Choir of St George,” he said.

“It was a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment! I had just finished some performances of an opera in the Oscar Wilde Theatre in Bracknell when Her Royal Highness joked that she gets offered lots of freebie tickets to the opera.

“She went on to say that sometimes they were even offered seats in the private box…but she told me it wasn’t always a great view!”

According to his Twitter, Busfield currently works for supermarket Tesco, but a career change seems on the cards for him if the judges are impressed.

Perhaps he had a glass of sherry to celebrate?

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm