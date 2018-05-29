Accessibility Links

These are the 8 acts on Britain’s Got Talent’s second semi-final

Tuesday night will see the likes of singer Ronan Busfield and David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act Donchez Dacres taking to the stage live

Britain's Got Talent Ronan Busfield

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s second live semi-final have been confirmed.

The eight acts performing on Tuesday’s live BGT include David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer act Donchez and viral singing sensation Calum Courtney.

The complete line-up of acts for Tuesday night are:

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer

Futinity

Nick Page

Ronan Busfield

Andrew Lancaster

Calum Courtney

B-Positive Choir

Magus Utopia

Britain’s Got Talent continues live on Tuesday 29th May at 7.30pm on ITV

