These are the 8 acts on Britain’s Got Talent’s second semi-final
Tuesday night will see the likes of singer Ronan Busfield and David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act Donchez Dacres taking to the stage live
The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s second live semi-final have been confirmed.
The eight acts performing on Tuesday’s live BGT include David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer act Donchez and viral singing sensation Calum Courtney.
The complete line-up of acts for Tuesday night are:
Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer
Futinity
Nick Page
Ronan Busfield
Andrew Lancaster
Calum Courtney
B-Positive Choir
Magus Utopia
Britain’s Got Talent continues live on Tuesday 29th May at 7.30pm on ITV