Where are the cast of In The Flesh now?
What happened to the actors who brought BBC3's zombie drama to life?
In The Flesh was one of BBC3’s biggest drama successes so it’s no wonder the show amassed a very dedicated fanbase during its two season run.
Set in the fictional village of Roarton in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, it follows the story of medically reformed “rotter”, Kieren Walker – played by Luke Newberry – and his reintegration not only into a family that lost him to suicide, but a xenophobic local community.
Fans were devastated when the cameras stopped rolling, but what happened to Newberry and his co-stars, including Emily Bevan, Emmett J Scanlan, Harriet Cains and more?