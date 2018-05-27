Accessibility Links

Watch episode one of Sky Atlantic’s Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch for free with RadioTimes.com

We're giving our UK users the chance to stream the whole first episode on the site for free for 30 days from Sunday 13th May

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Do you want to be among some of the first people in the world to watch Sky Atlantic’s brilliant new drama Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch?

RadioTimes.com has partnered with Sky to offer our UK users streaming access to the entire first episode of the drama from Sunday 13th May for FREE!

Adapted from the books by Edward St Aubyn, the gripping dark comedic drama introduces us to Cumberbatch’s Melrose, a troubled heroin addict with seemingly endless money and a huge number of demons following him around.

The captivating five-part drama tracks the life of Patrick Melrose from a traumatic childhood in the South of France in the 1960s, to a debauched lifestyle in New York during the 1980s before his return to Britain, sobriety and redemption in the early 2000s.

The brand new drama, which also stars Holliday Grainger, Jessica Raine and Celia Imrie among a star-studded cast, promises to be one of the most talked about of the year – so make sure you don’t miss the chance to see it here on RadioTimes.com.

WATCH PATRICK MELROSE EPISODE ONE FOR FREE

“Fantastically funny as well as deeply tragic, Cumberbatch is perfectly cast” – Read our first-look review of Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Raine, Celie Imrie, Holliday Grainger and more – Meet the cast of the show

Exclusive behind the scenes photos on the set of Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch attends the Patrick Melrsoe premiere – see the photos

WATCH PATRICK MELROSE EPISODE ONE FOR FREE

Every episode of Patrick Melrose will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK 

All about Patrick Melrose

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

