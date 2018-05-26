James Corden reveals the music star who refused to do Carpool Karaoke

The 80s popstar "turned around, walked, got in his car and left", explained The Late Late Show host

Most celebrities would jump at the chance to be a star of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

However, the US talk show host has revealed that one particular music star “bolted” before filming.

Apparently Summer of ’69 singer Bryan Adams wasn’t, um, too keen on taking part.

While filming a game for The Late Late Show called Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, James was asked by guest Steve Tyler whether anyone had ever walked off the show.

Stressing that he “kind of understand it, I get it, and I hold no grudge”, James explained that for the anniversary of Back to the Future the show had planned to do a ‘best of the 80s’ Carpool Karaoke.

“And we had booked – in a DeLorean – Bryan Adams to come and do the thing, and we were very excited and I love Bryan Adams, he’s got hits for days, he’s terrific.

“I don’t know that Bryan’s management had told Bryan that it was a sort of collaboration with lots of other singers from that time period,” explained James. “So Bryan’s walked in, seen the list of other people that have done it, turned around, walked, got in his car and left. I’ve never seen him, never heard from him. He just bolted. He was gone.”

The presenter and actor is bringing his US talk show back to the UK for four episodes on Sky which will film in London this June.

Special guests will include Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters.