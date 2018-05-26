First look at This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in Coronation Street cameo

The This Morning hosts interview Corrie's Rosie, Craig and Gemma in scenes due to air on 4th June

First pictures of the This Morning cameo on Coronation Street have been revealed.

Due to air on 4th June, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield filmed scenes as part of Rosie Webster’s exit from the street.

Actress Helen Flanagan said the scenes were “hilarious”, and see Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) taking a liking to Phil.

Meanwhile Colson Smith, who played Craig, joked that he liked “having autocues for my lines.”

Holly said that although she was “nervous” about her first ever turn on a soap, she “actually enjoyed” filming the cameo, with Phillip adding: “There are awkward silences during the scene on the sofa. We would never let that happen in real life!”

Kate Oates previously told RadioTimes.com about the crossover: “Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan’s exit story. It will be great comedy and they’re such good sports.

“Emma Gormley [Managing Director, Daytime, ITV Studios] is a good friend of mine, so I was able to give her a ring and she thought it sounded fun.”

Meanwhile Helen Flanagan – who plays Rosie Webster on the ITV soap – revealed recently that she has filmed her leaving scene ahead of her maternity leave: “I’m going out in kind of very much a Rosie style. The storyline is hilarious. It is really, really funny.”

But the star – who is currently expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair – admitted that the prospect of exiting Weatherfield had left her teary eyed.

“I was really emotional – I’ve absolutely loved it going back,” she said. “I’ve loved it so much it’s been brilliant. I’m really, really close to Sally [Dynevor] and so, so close to Brooke [Vincent] who plays my sister. I’ll miss seeing them on a daily basis. But obviously I’ll still them every few weeks or whatever.”