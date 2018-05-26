Accessibility Links

Could another noughties music star be headed for Love Island?

Is another member of Blazin' Squad about to become an islander in the villa?

Marcel Somerville might not have found lasting love in the villa, but could another member of Blazin’ Squad be about to give Love Island a go?

When the show’s producers were asked at a live Q&A whether any noughties pop stars could be part of the line-up for series four, well, they didn’t say no.

Angela Jain, managing director at ITV Studios Entertainment, and Tom Gould, executive producer for the show, were speaking at a Royal Television Society event dedicated to the ITV2 show when they were asked whether there could be another former pop star among the contestants for the new series.

Looking more than a bit shifty, Gould replied: “I couldn’t possibly say”, while Jain hinted: “There were a lot of people in Blazin’ Squad though…”

There are no noughties pop stars among the names that have already been rumoured for the 2018 edition, but we sort of think this has to happen. Maybe someone from Another Level or So Solid Crew would be up for it?

The producers also braced us to expect the unexpected in this year’s Love Island line-up, with Jain saying: “There absolutely need to be some surprising cast members there – people who you’re not expecting to see.”

Love Island returns Monday 4th June 9pm on ITV2

