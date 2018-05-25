Accessibility Links

Will Smith’s official World Cup single leaves fans underwhelmed

Will Smith's official World Cup single leaves fans underwhelmed

The reaction to Live It Up – which also features Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi – has been mixed

TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 19: Will Smith attends the premier event of 'Bright' at Roppongi Hills on December 19, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage) Getty, TL

Will Smith has just dropped new World Cup tune Live It Up, also featuring Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi. And there’s a lot packed into it.

Produced by Diplo, the official song features a high-tempo beat, plenty of chanting and a message that encourages fans to stick together in the tournament, which kicks off 14 June in Russia.

Headphone users, you might want to turn your volume down for this. Oh, and we don’t advise a listen if you’ve got a headache, either.

The reaction online? Mixed. While some appreciated the upbeat track and Smith’s return to rap…

Others weren’t so positive, saying it sounds like an over-produced pop song…

And many have said it doesn’t live up to past World Cup tracks…

But whatever your opinion on the song, we’ll only remember this tournament as the one where constant optimism led England to their best performance ever. Right, guys?

…Guys?

All about Live International Football

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

