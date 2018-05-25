Accessibility Links

Jenna Coleman shares first look at Victoria series three

Rejoice! The former Doctor Who star has posted a glimpse of the upcoming royal series

Jenna Coleman Victoria S2

Jenna Coleman, lead star of Victoria, has revealed a sneak peek at series three of the ITV royal drama.

And we’ll be honest: there’s not a lot here. Although we can see Coleman once again donning her blue contact lenses, the wallpaper behind the actor doesn’t give too much away. But still, it’s great to see Jenna in character again, right?

Guess who back. Blue eyes back #crackingwallpaper @victoriaseries #6babies

A post shared by Jenna Coleman (@jenna_coleman_) on

So, what do we actually know about series three? Writer Daisy Goodwin has hinted they’ll be “more drama than ever before”, with the show taking place a year after the Christmas special.

“Series three will start in 1848 which was a hugely dramatic and eventful time for both the royal family and Europe, with revolutions on the continent and uncertainty around the monarchy,” she said.

The “hugely dramatic” European events in question? This refers to the so-called ‘Spring of Nations’ that saw the governments in France, Germany, Italy and more countries overturned by popular uprisings. And although such a revolution didn’t take place in Britain, safety concerns saw the royal family flee to the Isle of Wight.

We also know that Lewis star Laurence Fox has joined the royal drama as the “charismatic and wayward” Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston. Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actress Kate Fleetwood, Lily Travers and John Sessions have also come on board.

