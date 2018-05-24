Doctor Who to stream over 500 classic episodes worldwide

Twitch will be hosting episodes from the first seven Doctors online, beginning on 29th May

More than 500 classic Doctor Who episodes are about to be streamed online worldwide in a live global event.

Starting at 7pm on 29th May, episodes from 26 series of classic Who are going to be hosted on video platform Twitch.

Featuring the first seven Doctors from William Hartnell to Sylvester McCoy, a total of eight episodes a day are going to be aired from Monday to Friday every week until 23rd July.

Fans will also be able to chat live to each other whilst watching the episodes. Not only that, but for fans in the UK, US and Canada there will be a weekly giveaway and a grand prize that involves London Comic-Con. The full details can be found here.

The episodes are being broadcast in a collaboration between BBC Studios and Twitch.

In a press release, BBC Studios’ Nick Coulter said, “We are constantly looking at ways to reach new audiences and make it easier for fans to engage with our most popular shows.

“Doctor Who, in particular, has a great tradition of pioneering new technologies, from early VHS all the way through to the new digital services of today. Twitch is another great example of this, as a brilliant service with over 15 million active daily users, we are thrilled to be able to offer them the chance to indulge in the Classic Doctor Who series and celebrate its amazing 54 year legacy of excitement and innovation.”