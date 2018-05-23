Accessibility Links

Richard Gere to star in new BBC2 drama MotherFatherSon

Peaky Blinders' Helen McCrory and On Chesil Beach actor Billy Howle will also star in the series

Richard Gere has signed up for an eight-part BBC2 drama from The Assassination of Gianni Versace writer Tom Rob Smith.

MotherFatherSon, which will also star Peaky Blinders’ Helen McCrory and On Chesil Beach’s Billy Howle, is the American actor’s first major TV role in the UK. The series is due to begin shooting in London and Spain this summer.

The drama will centre around self-made media tycoon Max (Gere) and his estranged wife Kathryn (McCrory) as their 30-year-old son Caden (Howle), who runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed as the heir to his throne, enters a self-destructive spiral that threatens to topple the family’s empire.

“It’s been almost 30 years since I worked in television,” Gere said. “I’m so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary 8 hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in.”

The series will be directed by James Kent, who is best known for his 2014 WWI film A Testament of Youth, which starred Alicia Vikander and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington.

