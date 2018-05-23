Viewers praise “courageous and inspirational” survivors in Manchester: The Night of the Bomb documentary

The BBC documentary featured interviews with survivors from last May's Manchester Arena terror attack

BBC viewers were in awe of the bravery exhibited by the survivors of last year’s Manchester Arena terror attack who recounted their experience during Tuesday night’s documentary Manchester: The Night of the Bomb.

Advertisement

The BBC2 documentary by filmmaker Jamie Roberts, a re-telling of the events of 22nd May 2017, featured a series of moving interviews with girls as young as 11 who survived the attack.

“The survivors of the attack are so brave for speaking so candidly about what must have been the most horrific experience,” viewer Greg Lee wrote on Twitter, one of many viewers who took to social media to praise the participants in the programme.

Sam Harwood added, “The young girls on this programme are inspirational and so resilient. Making everyone proud by telling your story of that night.”

Check out some of the viewer responses to Manchester: The Night of the Bomb below.

The survivors of the attack are SO brave for speaking so candidly about what must have been the most horrific experience. You just can't imagine being in that situation. 😰 #ManchesterTheNightOfTheBomb — Greg Lee (@greglee91) May 22, 2018

Makes you feel numb that terrorists exist, let alone attacking a concert attended by young families & children #manchesterthenightofthebomb — Gary Davis (@GazDavis25) May 22, 2018

Still can’t comprehend what these poor kids and parents endured last year, struggling to watch ❤️🐝 #manchesterattack #manchesterthenightofthebomb — Tom Roberts (@Tommorobs28) May 22, 2018

The young girls on this programme are inspirational and so resilient. Making everyone proud by telling your story of that night. 🐝🐝#ManchesterTheNightOfTheBomb — Sam Harwood (@Samd1818) May 23, 2018

#Manchesterthenightofthebomb harrowing stuff, kids should never have to go through this. — 🌟travelprincess99🌟 (@ruth_clark) May 22, 2018

I admire every single person who faced the Manchester bombing attack for their bravery #manchesterthenightofthebomb #OneLoveManchester such a heart breaking TV show — ellie (@ellie_cheek_x) May 22, 2018

Advertisement

Manchester: The Night of the Bomb is available on BBC iPlayer now