When is Love Island: Aftersun back?

Everything you need to know about the ITV2 spin-off show - including how to get tickets and be in the audience

After a brilliant series last year, Love Island: Aftersun is returning to our screens this summer to bring us all the behind the scenes villa gossip.

But how do you get tickets? And is Aftersun even filmed in the UK? We have the answers to all of your burning questions right here…

How do I get tickets for Love Island: Aftersun?

Tickets to be in the audience for Love Island: Aftersun have yet to be released, but as soon as they do they will be available right here.

The good news is that the tickets are absolutely free – and you can register your interest NOW to be notified as soon as tickets become available.

When is Love Island: Aftersun back?

There currently isn’t a return date set in stone for Aftersun, but what we do know is that it’s going to be airing on Sunday nights after the show – so by that logic the first episode will probably be on ITV2 on Sunday 10th June.

ITV

Is Love Island: Aftersun live?

It most certainly is – presenter Caroline Flack is on the sofa and brings us real-time reactions from fans at home, and also live interviews from the islanders inside the villa via webcam.

Is Love Island: Aftersun filmed in the UK?

Yep! Caroline jets back from Mallorca specially to host the Sunday spin-off show live from Elstree Studios, which is in Borehamwood north of London.

Is Love Island: Aftersun on every night?

We wish! Sadly there’s only one episode a week that airs straight after Love Island wraps up on ITV2.

Love Island: Aftersun returns to ITV2 soon

