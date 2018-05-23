Holly Marie Combs hits out at Charmed reboot: ‘I hope the new show is far better than the marketing’

The actor, who played Piper Halliwell in the original, hopes the "true legacy" of the 90s show remains in the revamped series

Charmed actress Holly Marie Combs has hit out at the TV remake, saying that she hopes “the new show is far better than the marketing”.

Advertisement

Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original series, had already criticised the revamp earlier this year on Twitter:

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

And now, after the first trailer for the reboot recently landed, Combs has again hit back at the idea of a reboot with three new actresses replacing the original stars.

She wrote: “I will never understand what is fierce, funny or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.

“I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

The brand new four-minute long clip of the reboot introduces us to Mel, Maggie and Macie – played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock – a trio of sisters who discover that they’re witches in the wake of their mother’s death.

Nothing is stronger than the sisterhood. #Charmed is coming Sundays this fall to The CW! pic.twitter.com/K053xSHZZG — Charmed (@cw_charmed) May 17, 2018

Jennie Snyder Urman, the prolific TV producer behind Gilmore Girls and Jane the Virgin, is behind the series, which is based on the original drama from Constance M Burge which ran from 1998-2006.

Advertisement

Charmed is set to debut in the US this autumn, but it has yet to be picked up by a UK broadcaster.