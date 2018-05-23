Accessibility Links

Brilliant Bad Lip Reading video reveals what was really said at the royal wedding

The YouTubers have put their own spin on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

YouTube satirists Bad Lip Reading have put their own spin on The Royal Wedding, dubbing over clips of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles vows and the brilliant speech from Reverend Michael Curry with hilariously silly interpretations of what was being said on the day.

The people behind the brilliant Bad Lip Reading videos released their take on last weekend’s most-watched event on Tuesday.

“I hope you understand that we’re puppets,” Prince William says to his soon-to-be-betrothed brother as they await Meghan Markle’s entrance.

“I thought you said that we had free will,” Harry responds. “No I didn’t,” his brother assures him.

Check out the video in full below.

The video also features Rev Michael Curry telling a story about homeless people eating dog food to the bewilderment of spectators David Beckham and Elton John, and Harry explaining to Meghan that he has bought her a golden unicycle – a gift that she deems a “fail”.

It’s more entertaining than the actual ceremony, and a fraction of the length. Bravo, Bad Lip Reading.

