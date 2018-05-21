What time is Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale on TV?
Everything you need to know about Channel 4's documentary on the Liverpool forward
Nicknamed “The Pharaoh” and “Egyptian King” by ardent Liverpool supporters, Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has had enjoyed a fairytale rise to world stardom in the English Premier League and the Champions League.
Now a new Channel 4 documentary takes a look back at the Liverpool striker’s journey.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale.
The documentary airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 22nd May.
What’s it about?
Ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday 26th May, Channel 4 presents a look back at the rise of Mohamed Salah (commonly referred to as ‘Mo’), the Egyptian team footballer and Liverpool forward.
His prolific goalscoring and trademark creativity on the pitch – his scurrying gait and seemingly impossible scores – have made Salah equally popular off the pitch, and a favourite amongst fans and sports pundits alike.
Salah was recently voted PFA’s Player of the Year, but his path to success has had a few bumps, as the documentary covers. Interviewees singing Salah’s praises during the documentary also include Steven Gerrard and Gary Lineker.