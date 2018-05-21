Everything you need to know about Channel 4's documentary on the Liverpool forward

Nicknamed “The Pharaoh” and “Egyptian King” by ardent Liverpool supporters, Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has had enjoyed a fairytale rise to world stardom in the English Premier League and the Champions League.

Advertisement

Now a new Channel 4 documentary takes a look back at the Liverpool striker’s journey.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale.

What time is Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale on TV?

The documentary airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 22nd May.

What’s it about?

Ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday 26th May, Channel 4 presents a look back at the rise of Mohamed Salah (commonly referred to as ‘Mo’), the Egyptian team footballer and Liverpool forward.

His prolific goalscoring and trademark creativity on the pitch – his scurrying gait and seemingly impossible scores – have made Salah equally popular off the pitch, and a favourite amongst fans and sports pundits alike.

Advertisement

Salah was recently voted PFA’s Player of the Year, but his path to success has had a few bumps, as the documentary covers. Interviewees singing Salah’s praises during the documentary also include Steven Gerrard and Gary Lineker.