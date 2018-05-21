A new documentary retells the Manchester terror attack through the eyes of the young women who survived it

One year on from the Manchester terror attack on 22nd May 2017, a new BBC2 documentary interviews the young women who survived the Ariana Grande conert attack, looking back on the evening that cost the lives of 22 people.

Find out more about the new documentary, Manchester: the Night of the Bomb below.

What time is Manchester: the Night of the Bomb on TV?

The hour-long documentary airs at 9pm on BBC2 on 22nd May 2018, one year on from the attack.

What’s the documentary about?

Filmmaker Jamie Robert’s heartrending documentary retells the story of last year’s terrorist attack, piecing together the events of the evening through the eyes of the young women and teenage girls who survived it, along with interviews with members of the emergency service who arrived on the scene that night.

The testimonies are harrowing and powerful; a young woman remembers “flying completely through the air because of the force of the blast… I saw my legs on fire”.

Another who was caught up in the horrors of the venue’s foyer recalls “a wash of orange light… as the flames rolled [towards us].”

The hour-long documentary also profiles the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, featuring interviews with members of the counter-terrorism police and the attacker’s friends from south Manchester.