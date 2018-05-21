Andrew Marr to return to BBC show following kidney operation

The host will be back next week after a fortnight's absence

Andrew Marr will return to present his BBC1 Sunday morning politics show next week, after undergoing surgery on a malignant kidney tumour.

The Andrew Marr Show has been fronted by stand-in hosts Nick Robinson and Emma Barnett, respectively, over the last two weeks but producer Rob Burley has now confirmed via Twitter that Marr will be back in the hot seat from next week (Sunday 27th May).

Emma was great but the Andrew Marr Show is presented by Andrew Marr and he’s back next week! https://t.co/qhswL7WIBZ — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) May 20, 2018

At the end of the show on Sunday 6th May, Marr told viewers: “I am going to be away for a couple of weeks or so… I’m having a small hospital operation and I will be back as soon as I possibly can, so be kind, please, to whoever is sitting in this chair next week.”

At the time, Marr’s agent said he was expected to “make a full recovery and will be returning to the airwaves soon” but added that the 58 year old and his family “have asked for privacy at this difficult time”.

The kidney procedure comes five years after Marr suffered a stroke, which resulted in a nine-month absence from the show while he underwent physiotherapy to help him to walk again.

The Andrew Marr Show is on BBC1 on Sundays at 9pm