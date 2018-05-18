Everything you need to know about the new Johnny Vegas sitcom

Johnny Vegas stars in a new sitcom set in a holiday home in the Lake District – find out how to watch it and who else is in the cast…

What time is Home from Home on TV?

Home from Home is on Fridays at 9.30pm on BBC1.

What is it about?

The six-parter centres around two families who have holiday homes at Lake View Holiday Park: the Hacketts and the Dillons.

While the Hacketts have spent years scrimping and saving to get their lodge, for the uber successful Dillons the Lake District is simply a downgrade from their villa in Ibiza.

Home from Home follows the holiday-makers as they attempt to live in harmony.

Who’s in the cast?

Johnny Vegas leads the cast as Neil, the father of the Hackett family. Emilia Fox, Susan Calman, Adam James and Niky Wardley also star.