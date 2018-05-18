Viewers praise “thought-provoking thriller” Innocent after a satisfying series finale

There is no cliffhanger at the end of this ITV drama – and viewers are extremely relieved

*Warning: spoilers*

After an INTENSE week of twists, turns and suspicious behaviour, ITV’s Innocent has come to a dramatic end – and we finally know who killed Tara Collins. The murderer was none other than mild-mannered Phil (Daniel Ryan) who confessed to the crime in front of his horrified brother David Collins (Lee Ingleby).

So what did viewers think?

The critically-acclaimed drama has been a major hit with the ITV audience – and the final episode didn’t disappoint.

A RadioTimes.com poll found that 85% were satisfied with the “powerful” series finale which revealed the killer and brought resolution for all our characters.

The show has been described as “compulsive viewing” with brilliant acting:

Innocent @ITV has been compulsive viewing this week. Still to see last night's episode but it's been a while since I've enjoyed a drama so much. — Sarah Evans (@Sarahevansse) May 18, 2018

Amazing, thought-provoking thriller #Innocent this week. Scintillating cast of actors and a fabulous plot! Well done ITV! — Ceirios Williams (@ffrwyth) May 18, 2018

#Innocent was far, far better than #Broadchurch! #InnocentITV = quality all round, and haven't got enough superlatives for the wonderful acting from whole cast. Special mention for scriptwriters & @_DanielRyan for that last "speech" from Phil; riveting, 100% convincing. — RaffertyRy (@RaffertyRy) May 18, 2018

In the run-up to episode four, there were concerns that the series might end on a cliffhanger…

I swear if #InnocentITV is another open-ended, weird-finishing, "oooh is there going to be another series?" type thing, then the next one they do will be about how a disgruntled viewer tracks down a tv commissioning editor and bludeons them to death with a copy of the Radio Times — Merv Payne (@mervpayne) May 16, 2018

But no! Writers Chris Lang and Matthew Arlidge delivered a story with a proper ending.

Really enjoyed #innocent -at last, an ITV drama with a decent ending!!! — Em 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@matelotjack) May 18, 2018

I liked #ITV #Innocent because it played fair with the viewers. It kept us on the edge of our chairs AND satisfied us in the end. That’s quite rare to see nowadays! — Bill Morgan (@bill1970morgan) May 18, 2018

#InnocentITV Hooray…finally a proper end to a brilliant drama. Fed up with all these dramas with nondescript ends…so annoying. Kept me guessing all the way through. Great acting all round. Lovely scenery. More dramas like this please @ITV . 📺👍👏🏆😁 — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 (@MJ_JJ061215) May 17, 2018

Some viewers were extremely surprised to find out the killer’s true identity…

Omg @ITV innocent was amazing didn’t realise it was the brother till he approached the police officer well done @_DanielRyan and @leeingleby amazing story telling plot twisted drama loved it #InnocentITV — lee-ann Mackenzie (@LeeLee100mac) May 18, 2018

#innocent @ITV fantastic ending..didnt see that one coming..fantastic acting from all. — Mandy Norris (@mandyR33) May 18, 2018

Awwww……@_DanielRyan I didn’t expect or want you to be the murderer. Brilliant acting as always. Great TV for the past 4 nights. 🔨🤭🤔🤯 #InnocentITV — Joan E Sweeney (@Joan_E_Sweeney) May 18, 2018

While others had seen it coming all along.

Knew it would be the brother! It's always the character that's been introduced but not as a suspect #InnocentITV — exhaustedele☆ (@ElenaOakes) May 18, 2018

Please I knew it was the brother within thirty minutes. So obvious. #InnocentITV — #RenewTimeless #SaveLucifer (@crazykittehcat) May 18, 2018

In fact, in RadioTimes.com poll of almost 6,000 readers before the final episode, a LOT of people guessed that Phil was guilty.

While Rob had the top spot at 41%, another 38% of viewers reckoned Phil had killed Tara – even though he had barely been implicated at that point.

But still. With a drama this good, did that really matter?

#InnocentITV was so good last night. I worked out on Wednesday night it was going to be his brother, what a brill drama it was, I was hooked. #ITV — Kelly (@kellyt_82) May 18, 2018

@leeingleby my wife and I called it in episode 3 but have to say that’s probably because we watch way too many of these kind of shoes. Great plot, great acting and kept us guessing. 👏🏻👏🏻 #InnocentITV — Joel Canning (@Joelkeeper1) May 18, 2018

The wife worked out an episode and a half from the end whodunnit, but it was still a very enjoyable show #InnocentITV — Ian (@IanAF1972) May 18, 2018

After all, this was more than a whodunnit: it was also a story about a family, with a real emotional heart.

I want to congratulate all @itv and involved in #Innocent on such a fantastically well put together piece of television very well written and acted and very moving well done all 👏🏻👏🏻#Innocent — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) May 17, 2018