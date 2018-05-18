When we say there will be some “familiar names” on The Chase royal wedding special, we are being entirely literal – because the contestants will be named Kate, Will, Harry and Megan.

And to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and his bridge Meghan Markle, the Chaser – Anne Hegerty – will also be donning a veil.

#Chase fans! Only ONE MORE SLEEP until #RoyalWedding…woo hoo! To celebrate, we have a VERY special show later…introducing #TeamRoyalWedding! Watch them walk down the aisle at 5pm tonight on @ITV. It's the quizzing event of the year, RSVP here! #TheChase #RoyalWedding #ITV pic.twitter.com/2uS5dLNqbq — The Chase (@ITVChase) May 18, 2018

The royally-named contestants will pit their wits against a “ruthless quiz genius” in pursuit of a prize pot worth thousands of pounds. They will work as a team to answer general knowledge questions against the clock – and try to race down the game board to the exit, without being caught.

Producers seem to be having a lot of fun with names this week.

On Wednesday, there was a biblical theme as the contestants were called Matthew, Mark, Luke and… Joan.

The Chase’s royal wedding special will air on Friday 18th March at 5pm on ITV