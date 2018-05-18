Accessibility Links

There will be some familiar names on The Chase royal wedding special

There will be some familiar names on The Chase royal wedding special

Introducing Kate, Will, Harry and Meg(h)an

When we say there will be some “familiar names” on The Chase royal wedding special, we are being entirely literal – because the contestants will be named Kate, Will, Harry and Megan.

And to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and his bridge Meghan Markle, the Chaser – Anne Hegerty – will also be donning a veil.

The royally-named contestants will pit their wits against a “ruthless quiz genius” in pursuit of a prize pot worth thousands of pounds. They will work as a team to answer general knowledge questions against the clock – and try to race down the game board to the exit, without being caught.

Producers seem to be having a lot of fun with names this week.

On Wednesday, there was a biblical theme as the contestants were called Matthew, Mark, Luke and… Joan.

The Chase’s royal wedding special will air on Friday 18th March at 5pm on ITV

All about The Chase

