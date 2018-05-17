CBS is “hopeful” that The Big Bang Theory will continue beyond 2019

The US network "could take a few more seasons" of the hit comedy starring Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory may not be ready to fizzle out just yet: the US sitcom could continue for another few seasons.

According to Deadline, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl has suggested the sitcom could be kept in production past 2019. At the CBS upfront breakfast, he said: “We are hopeful that there will be more seasons of Big Bang beyond the upcoming 12th.”

“As long as Chuck [Lorre, Big Bang creator] and his team have stories to tell, we will take the show for as long as they want to go,” he added. “We can take a few more seasons.”

The comedy was looking likely to end after its next run, with Big Bang star Johnny Galecki saying earlier this year “everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.” (via TVLine)

But if the show goes beyond the 2018/19 season, the current deals for the cast would have to be renewed. And that could get very costly seeing how the show’s original quintet are believed to already be the highest-paid actors on TV.

News that even more Big Bang Theory is on the way is particularly well timed for UK fans of the show, who will (finally) be able to see Sheldon and Amy tie the knot on 17th May. The season 11 finale, The Bow Tie Asymmetry, features the likes of Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Teller (the quiet half of US magic duo Penn and Teller) and Kathy Bates. That’s a line-up that might even rival the other upcoming wedding of the year…