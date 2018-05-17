Let us know what you thought of Innocent's final episode in our RadioTimes.com poll

So (spoiler alert!) David Collins is innocent, after all, in ITV’s appropriately-titled drama Innocent. Lee Ingleby’s character has been conclusively exonerated and his wife’s real killer is behind bars. Hurrah!

Advertisement

Now we know that the murderer was really David’s brother, Phil Collins (Daniel Ryan), who killed his sister-in-law in a fit of rage over his sexual rejection.

Alice Moffatt (Hermione Norris) and her husband Rob (Adrian Rawlins) have emerged from the cloud of suspicion and can begin to heal, while the odious Tom Wilson (Elliot Cowan) faced the consequences of his lies, even if he didn’t commit murder.

Advertisement

The final episode brought resolution and redemption – but were you satisfied with this solution to the crime? Let us know in the poll below: