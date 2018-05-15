Innocent viewers have a LOT of theories about who the killer is

Did David really kill his wife? Or was it his brother? Or her sister? ITV viewers can't decide

New ITV thriller Innocent debuted last night (14th May) and viewers were left with one burning question: who really killed Tara?

Although we learned that her husband David (Lee Ingleby) was jailed for the murder, he always protested his Innocence (hence the show’s name) despite police finding Tara’s blood on his clothing.

However, many viewers point to his brother, Phil (Daniel Ryan), who always believed David’s innocence. Just why is he so convinced?

My prediction: The brother Phil was having an affair with the wife and killed her. Results on Thursday! #Innocent — Stephen Tomlinson (@stetomo89) May 14, 2018

The brother did it , Thank me on Thursday ! #Innocent🤔 pic.twitter.com/Bw04no9POn — Isabella Anderson (@DaisyDee101) May 14, 2018

Well clearly it’s Phil who did it… Under Scooby Doo rules it’s the first person you see (aside from the police and David) #Innocent — Scott Elliott (@ScottElliott10) May 14, 2018

And then there’s Tara’s sister Alice (Hermoine Norris). In last night’s episode, we not only found out she pinned Tara to a wall by her throat on the night of her death, but that Alice raised her sister’s children after the murder. Did she kill Tara and pin it on David to get the family she’d always dreamed of?

Spoiler alert, it was the sister (Hermoine Norris) that did it. #Innocent — Barry M (@BarryMeps) May 14, 2018

I think it’s her. The sister (Hermione Norris) She murdered the sister. Just an early hunch I’m putting out 🙊 #innocent pic.twitter.com/BmhpalrZxx — 🥑Julie Duffy🥑 (@JulieDuffy4) May 14, 2018

#innocent was pretty good on ITV tonight….. Finger looks like its pointing at her sister already, but I'm sure there is a twist — Craig (@Craig84G) May 14, 2018

Definately think the sister did it! #Innocent — Bisma (@Bismaxx) May 14, 2018

Others suspected Tom Wilson, the doctor who was having an affair with Tara. Why? His ex-wife was blackmailing Tom with secrets about the case. Does this new information explain why he changed his alibi a few days after giving his original statement?

Tom looked scared af just then just saying…#Innocent — THEREALESTCHICK (@Realestgal26) May 14, 2018

I don’t trust Tom.. not one bit #Innocent — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) May 14, 2018

But husband David is still many viewers’ main suspect…

Can I be bothered to spend four nights watching #innocent just to discover Lee Ingleby’s character did in fact, do it? Because that’s what I think will happen. — Phillipa Ashley (@PhillipaAshley) May 14, 2018

Early call – I do NOT think that David is #Innocent — Ruby-Kathryn (@rkathryn_goode) May 14, 2018

And some, well, they couldn’t get over how actor Tony Gardner – who played Brian from my Parents Are Aliens – was in the show, despite previously proving his serious acting chops in the likes of Last Tango in Halifax and Unforgotten.

Is that BRIAN from my parents are aliens that's on #Innocent ?????? — Kirsty Riding (@Kirstyriding1) May 14, 2018

Still can't get over that Brian from my parents are aliens was on #Innocent too — Haiesha Mistry (@HaieshaMistry) May 14, 2018

Love that Brian’s alien identity has remained undiscovered after all these years. #Innocent — Lauren Knowles (@LaurenKnowlesXo) May 14, 2018

As if @ITV #Innocent has the dad from My Parents Are Aliens playing a serious role; I cannot take him seriously 😂 — Eleanor Kirk (@ellieelliekirk) May 14, 2018

Hopefully we’ll find out whodunit (and if Innocent is a secret My Parents are Aliens sequel) by the end of the week.

Innocent is on 9pm Monday to Thursday this week, ITV