7 actors who almost played the Doctor in Doctor Who

From Hugh Grant to Brian Blessed, find out which actors almost nabbed the title role in Doctor Who

When Russell T Davies announced that in 2004 that Christopher Eccleston had been cast in the revival of beloved sci-fi show Doctor Who, fans had no idea that the eponymous time-travelling hero could have looked very different.

Davies recently confirmed that he had originally offered the part to the Notting Hill and A Very English Scandal star – but that the offer never got past Grant’s agent.

But Grant isn’t the only star to to have almost nabbed the iconic lead role. From theatre veteran Brian Blessed to Bernard Cribbins – who went on to play Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) grandfather – there’s no shortage of actors who almost regenerated into the Time Lord.

Find out below the seven actors who almost played Doctor Who.