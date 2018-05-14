Ryan Reynolds appeared on a Korean talent show dressed as a unicorn and sang Tomorrow from Annie
Yes, you read that correctly
In what has to be one of the greatest implementations of guerrilla marketing of all-time, Ryan Reynolds used his time in South Korea promoting Deadpool 2 to make a surprise appearance on singing contest show King of Masked Nation.
- Infinity War directors debunk Avengers 4 title theories
- What does the end of Avengers: Infinity War mean for the sequel?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
The actor performed the song Tomorrow from the musical Annie while wearing a unicorn mask and sequin gown – which is apparently not all that unusual on the show that seems to be a bit like The Voice except the judges seats are facing forward and the contestants wear masks….
The judges can be seen commenting that his “pronunciation is good”, and that he “sounds lovely” and “has a childlike innocence” as he belts out the tune. Of course, the entire place melts down in hysteria when he eventually reveals his identity at the end of the clip. Oh, and Reynolds has a surprisingly good voice – who knew! Check out the surreal performance out below.
He is singing one of Admin's favorite song!! Who might this be??? TAKE A GUESS!! #KOCOWA #The_King_of_Mask_Singer #MBC #복면가왕 pic.twitter.com/uusko2E30W
— KOCOWA OFFICIAL (@kocowa_official) May 14, 2018
The team behind Deadpool have had a unique approach to marketing the film in the past, using Reynolds’ Twitter account as a mouthpiece for the masked superhero, poking fun at comic book colleagues Marvel and rivals DC.
Bravo, Ryan and co – you’ve done it again.