Premier League 2018 final day on TV: full fixture guide and live match coverage

Find out where to watch Liverpool v Brighton, Newcastle v Chelsea and Southampton v Manchester City live on TV

It’s the last day of the Premier League season, and while Manchester City have long since wrapped up the title, there is still plenty to play for.

Our guide to sport on TV in 2018

Manchester United and Spurs have both secured Champions League football for next season, leaving one final spot to play for. Liverpool can nab that with just a point at home to Brighton. If they lose, however, they risk losing out to Chelsea, who will need to secure a win away at Newcastle to be in with a chance of facing the Messis and Ronaldos of the world in 2018/19.

At the other end of the table, Swansea look likely to be relegated alongside West Brom and Stoke, unless Man City can really ring their season out in style with a huge goal win away at Southampton. We won’t be holding out breath, but anything could happen if Pep Guardiola’s men switch on the style.

And, of course, there’s the small matter of Arsene Wenger’s final ever match in charge of Arsenal.

Find a full fixture guide for the final day of the season below, and where and when to watch the televised games.

Matches live on TV – kick-off at 3pm

Liverpool v Brighton – coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45pm

Newcastle v Chelsea – coverage on Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm

Southampton v Manchester City – coverage on Sky Sports Mix from 2.45pm

Matches not shown on TV – kick-off 3pm

Burnley v Bournemouth

Huddersfield v Arsenal

West Ham v Everton

Tottenham v Leicester City

Man United v Watford

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Swansea City v Stoke City

If you don’t have Sky, highlights for all the matches will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Sadio Mané of Liverpool and Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on May 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)
