Fans are already loving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose

Early in the hours of this morning (and last night in America), Benedict Cumberbatch’s new series Patrick Melrose finally kicked off its first episode – and already, viewers are loving the adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s original novels.

And we mean REALLY loving it…

I’ve read all five Patrick Melrose books so I was dreading this TV adaptation. I’ve watched part one twice. It couldn’t be better. — Justin Currie (@thejustincurrie) May 13, 2018

i’m re-watching patrick melrose you could say i enjoyed it — hannah (@ShezzasQueen) May 13, 2018

The Patrick Melrose series is finally started. Yesss Cumberbatch show them your skills — ShadyMac (@Honeyymac) May 13, 2018

I’m often disappointed when a beloved book is turned into a film or television show, but Patrick Melrose is as brilliant as the books by Edward St. Aubyn. #PatrickMelrose #BenedictCumberbatch — Eva (@bruneva) May 13, 2018

rewatching patrick melrose

easily one of my favorite projects he’s ever done :’) — ayala (@sherlockaf1) May 13, 2018

I’ve watched episode 1 of Patrick Melrose and I’m seriously f*cking hooked…. — Adam Bradford (@Adamb4322) May 13, 2018

Yeah, Patrick Melrose is pretty damn good. Now for the books… — Ann (@free_martypants) May 13, 2018

i keep making patrick melrose quotes is this the definition of obsessed?? The next episode cannot come out any faster. — ᴇʙᴀʏ. (@smolcucumber) May 13, 2018

1st ep of @SHOLtdSeries 's Patrick Melrose was a total jaw-drop. Sad, dramatic, yet realistic in many ways. Looking forward for the next 😜 — ⚾ (@FadhilaSupriana) May 13, 2018

The drama sees Sherlock and Avengers: Infinity War star Cumberbatch play the titular Patrick Melrose, a dysfunctional upper-class addict whose destructive behaviour gets him into various difficult situations.

The series airs on Showtime in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in the UK – though you can also watch the first episode of the series in its entirety on RadioTimes.com, as part of a special offer made to our readers.

