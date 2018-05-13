Bafta TV Awards suffer delay on BBC1 following technical difficulties

The nation had to wait a little longer than usual to tune into the British Academy Television Awards

The 2018 Bafta TV Awards experienced some technical difficulties at the time of their broadcast on BBC1.

The ceremony – which airs on a delay, starting an hour and 15 minutes after the London event – was delayed by two minutes before eventually broadcasting on BBC1, instead showing details of Monday evening’s schedule on BBC iPlayer:

The error did not go unnoticed by BBC viewers, who took to Twitter to share their confusion…

What's happened that there's a delay screening the @BAFTA — Karen Milne (@karenmilne63) May 13, 2018

Time for #BAFTA TV Awards, as soon as the technical difficulties get sorted! — Jordan Howell (@jordanhowell) May 13, 2018

Flipping BAFTA’s and their technical glitches. — Lauren Porteous (@LaurenDPorteous) May 13, 2018

OH NO, BBC you are having a mare with the BAFTA show… — Single In The Suburb (@suburb_single) May 13, 2018

Jeez, it's gone Pete Tong right at the start….@BAFTA @bbcone — Toni McDonald (@toniearlybird) May 13, 2018

And the #bafta for best technical problem goes to……. — ⬇Top tweet as always (@gxzs) May 13, 2018

The broadcast did eventually make it onto the air, beginning with a montage of red carpet footage before launching into Sue Perkins’ hilarious opening gambit.