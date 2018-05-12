Rugby Champions Cup 2018 final on TV: where can I watch Leinster vs Racing 92 on TV?

Find out where to watch the final on BT Sport and Sky Sports

Three-time winners Leinster look to preserve their perfect European Champions Cup final record as they meet Racing 92 in Bilbao.

Advertisement

Leinster head into the game as favourites after a very convincing 38-16 victory over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium last month, thanks to the work of several Irish Six Nations Grand Slam winners including Jonny Sexton, Cian Healy and Devin Toner.

But Racing have fought hard to reach the final, and proved their worth with a win over Leinster’s closest rivals Munster in the semis.

Find out where to watch the Champions Cup final below.

What time is Leinster vs Racing 92 on TV?

The match kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday 12th May from the San Memes Stadium in Bilbao.

Where can I watch it?

Advertisement

Coverage will be live on BT Sport 2 and Sky Sports Action from 4pm.